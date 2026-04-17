Troops of 81 Division Nigerian Army have successfully foiled an illegal petroleum bunkering operation and arrested 14 suspected oil thieves at the Lekki Free Zone general area near the Dangote Refinery in Lagos State. Acting on credible and actionable intelligence, the troops conducted a swift and coordinated operation in the…...

Troops of 81 Division Nigerian Army have successfully foiled an illegal petroleum bunkering operation and arrested 14 suspected oil thieves at the Lekki Free Zone general area near the Dangote Refinery in Lagos State.

Acting on credible and actionable intelligence, the troops conducted a swift and coordinated operation in the early hours of 16 April 2026 at about 0130 hours.

During the operation, the suspects were apprehended while actively siphoning petroleum products.

The criminals had illegally connected a long pipeline from the high sea to a tanker concealed in a bush location and were using a generator-powered pumping machine to transfer the products into the vehicle.

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On sighting the approaching troops, the suspects attempted to flee but were swiftly overpowered and arrested by the vigilant and gallant soldiers.

Items recovered from the scene include a petroleum tanker truck loaded with siphoned petroleum products, one Lexus Highlander SUV with Registration Number APP 67 JQ Lagos, one Ford Hilux vehicle with Registration Number BY 117 FST Lagos, one pumping machine, one 40HP boat engine, and a large quantity of industrial hosepipes and other related bunkering equipment.

The arrested suspects and recovered items are currently in the custody of 81 Division Nigerian Army for preliminary investigation and subsequent handover to the appropriate prosecuting agencies in accordance with extant laws.

The Nigerian Army reiterates its unwavering commitment to combating crude oil theft and other economic sabotage, particularly within critical national infrastructure zones.

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Members of the public are encouraged to continue providing timely and credible information to the military and other security agencies to enhance ongoing operations.