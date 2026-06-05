The Kogi State Government has commenced the clearance of an illegal trailer park located at New Zango, Abobo, in Okehi Local Government Area of the state, as part of ongoing efforts to combat crime and enhance public safety...

The Kogi State Government has commenced the clearance of an illegal trailer park located at New Zango, Abobo, in Okehi Local Government Area of the state, as part of ongoing efforts to combat crime and enhance public safety.

Leading the operation, the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (Rtd), said the exercise followed credible intelligence reports indicating that the area had become a hideout for criminal elements, a centre for drug peddling, and a hub for other illicit activities.

According to him, the clearance operation, carried out by a joint security team comprising personnel of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and other security agencies, led to the arrest of several suspects and the recovery of various illegal substances and hard drugs.

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Omodara noted that the operation aligns with the state government’s intensified campaign against crime, following the recent inauguration of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) by Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

He explained that operatives of the unit, working alongside other security agencies, responded swiftly to secure and evacuate the area.

The State Security Adviser stressed that the location was never designated as a trailer park, adding that all trailers occupying the area have been evacuated.

He further disclosed that the exercise would be followed by the demolition of structures identified as suspected hideouts for criminal activities.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the administration of Governor Ododo to the protection of lives and property across the state, stating that security remains a top priority of the government.

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Omodara also commended residents of the state for providing timely and credible intelligence that aided security agencies in carrying out security operations successfully.

He recalled that the state government had earlier issued warnings and directed the evacuation of the illegal trailer park, noting that the ongoing clearance exercise is the enforcement of those directives.