Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that he is anxious to get a copy of the book, ‘My Life of Duty and Allegiance’, a memoir by former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon. The former President, while responding to journalists’ questions during a visit to him on whether he had…...

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that he is anxious to get a copy of the book, ‘My Life of Duty and Allegiance’, a memoir by former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon.

The former President, while responding to journalists’ questions during a visit to him on whether he had read the memoir, swiftly replied: “I am anxious to get a copy,” describing his former boss as one “who has spanned the most turbulent and eventful part of Nigerian history since independence. And giving us his account of events is very important, and he must be appreciated for the courage to do that.”

“I wrote a heartfelt letter of apology to General Gowon, my Oga, for my inability to attend,” Obasanjo said.

In a letter dated May 4, 2026, the former President expressed his “deepest regrets” that “I will be unable to attend. As the Co-chair of the InterAction Council, I have a long-standing obligation to attend a scheduled meeting of the Council in Hong Kong, which coincides with the date, May 19, 2026, of your book presentation. As a fellow patriot, you will understand that this commitment is one I cannot easily defer,” Obasanjo was quoted as saying in the apology letter.