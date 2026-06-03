The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed support for the ongoing strike by members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), citing growing insecurity and repeated abductions of teachers and students....

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed support for the ongoing strike by members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), citing growing insecurity and repeated abductions of teachers and students.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said the industrial action reflects mounting frustration among teachers over persistent attacks, particularly in vulnerable communities.

He said recent incidents, including the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State, highlight what he described as worsening security conditions across the country.

The labour body warned that it could embark on solidarity actions if authorities fail to take “concrete and measurable steps” to address insecurity.

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The NLC also noted that abductions and violent attacks have spread across several states, including Zamfara, Plateau and Kogi, raising concerns about the effectiveness of ongoing security efforts.

While acknowledging operational challenges, the Congress urged governments at all levels to move beyond routine assurances and intensify efforts to secure the release of abducted victims.

It called for urgent action to protect teachers, students and other vulnerable workers, stressing that continued attacks could disrupt education and public services nationwide.