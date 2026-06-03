Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed a review of plans to acquire new surveillance drones to strengthen security operations across the State....

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed a review of plans to acquire new surveillance drones to strengthen security operations across the State.

The decision, according to the state government, followed a series of security meetings held over the past four days in Osogbo.

Officials said records showed that five security drones procured under the administration of former governor, Gboyega Oyetola, were not available when Adeleke assumed office in 2022, despite being fully paid for.

The government also raised concerns over an unexecuted contract worth about N300 million intended to link the state’s security communication centre with armoured personnel carriers.

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According to the statement, the vehicles were later recovered and refurbished by the current administration for operational use.

Adeleke said the state would prioritise the acquisition of new drones and other security equipment to improve surveillance and tackle crime.

He also urged residents to support security agencies with credible information, assuring that his administration remains committed to safeguarding lives and property.