The Governor of Ondo Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has commended the judiciary and security agencies for securing the conviction and death sentence of four suspects involved in the June 5, 2022 terror attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo....

The Governor of Ondo Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has commended the judiciary and security agencies for securing the conviction and death sentence of four suspects involved in the June 5, 2022 terror attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

The governor described the court’s verdict as a triumph for justice, the rule of law, and the victims of the tragic incident that claimed several lives and left many others injured.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, Governor Aiyedatiwa praised the diligence of the prosecution team, the professionalism of investigators, and the courage of the judiciary in ensuring that justice was served.

He said the judgment sends a strong message that acts of terror and violence will not be tolerated, stressing that perpetrators of such crimes will face the full weight of the law, regardless of how long it takes.

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The governor also lauded the resilience of the people of Owo and members of the Catholic community, noting that their commitment to peace despite the trauma of the attack remains commendable.

He reassured residents of the state of his administration’s continued collaboration with security agencies to enhance intelligence gathering, safeguard public spaces, and prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

While acknowledging that the verdict cannot undo the pain and loss suffered by victims’ families, Aiyedatiwa said it offers a measure of closure and renewed hope that justice can prevail.

He also prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in the attack and for divine comfort for their families.