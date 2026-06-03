Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has aligned with concerns raised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the worsening security situation in the country....

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has aligned with concerns raised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the worsening security situation in the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, Atiku expressed support for the communiqué issued after the 2026 National Church Leaders Summit led by CAN President, Daniel Okoh.

https://x.com/atiku/status/2062177374020534678?s=20

He endorsed calls for a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s security architecture, including improved intelligence gathering, stronger inter-agency coordination and greater accountability in tackling terrorism, banditry and violent crime.

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The former presidential candidate also criticised the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing the current security challenges as evidence of governance failures.

Atiku further welcomed the decision by Christian leaders to declare a three-day period of national mourning, describing it as a “wake-up call” to political leaders.

He urged broader participation from other faith groups, including Muslim organisations, to amplify calls for urgent action on insecurity.

The opposition figure called on the Federal Government to move beyond rhetoric and take decisive steps to address the situation, stressing that insecurity continues to affect Nigerians regardless of religious or ethnic background.