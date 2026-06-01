The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, says Northern Nigeria remains one of the regions benefiting significantly from the capital projects and development initiatives of President Bola Tinubu administration....

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, says Northern Nigeria remains one of the regions benefiting significantly from the capital projects and development initiatives of President Bola Tinubu administration.

He also says several sons and daughters of the region have been entrusted with key positions in government and are contributing to efforts aimed at ensuring all parts of the North enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The Minister stated this while adressing his supporters and other party bigwigs when they paid him a sallah homage at his residences in Maradun and Gusau local government areas respectively

ADVERTISEMENT

The forner Zamfara state Governor adds that the Northwest in particular and the wider northern region has no better candidate for the 2027 Presidential election than Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Returning President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to power come twenty 2027 will the wisest decision for all Nigerians as every region has tested the dividend of Democracy between 2023 to date

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the second time in three weeks that the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, is visiting his home state of Zamfara.

According to the minister, the visit is aimed at reconciling aggrieved party members, galvanising support for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Dauda Lawal, and sensitising residents on the need to sustain their support for the current administration.

“For us in the North, our votes for the APC and president Tinubu will show clearly that we appreciate what he’s doing for the region” Matawalle Said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you see the dualisation of the Abuja -Kaduna, Zaria – Sokoto, Ilelah – Badagry expressway you will agree with me that the North is experiencing key project’s it never had in the past, even when a northerner was the president” He added.

” I wish to appeal to our people here in the North not to be deceived by by selfish politicians who do not mean well for Nigeria”

ADVERTISEMENT

” Most of the Politicians criticizing the APC and Tinubu led government is for their selfish aims and not for the interest of all” Matawalle insist.

As preparations for the 2027 general election begin to gather momentum, Matawalle urged Northerners not to be swayed by critics of the All Progressives Congress-led government.

He maintained that the administration has demonstrated commitment to the development of the region and expressed confidence that the North would reciprocate President Tinubu’s support with votes in the next election.

ADVERTISEMENT

” I’m sure the North will shock the world with the Number of votes that will come from the region for the APC and president Bola Ahmed Tinubu ” He assures.

The minister has continued to engage political groups and stakeholders, including youth and women organisations drawn from the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State, at his residences in Maradun and Gusau.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also reassured residents of the Federal Government’s commitment to restoring peace and improving security across the country.