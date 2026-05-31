Nigeria’s U-17 National Women’s team, the Flamingos delivered a commanding performance with a 6–0 victory over Guinea in Ikenne to seal an emphatic 11–0 aggregate win in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifiers....

Nigeria’s U-17 National Women’s team, the Flamingos delivered a commanding performance with a 6–0 victory over Guinea in Ikenne to seal an emphatic 11–0 aggregate win in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.



The Flamingoes dominated both legs of the tie, showcasing attacking flair and defensive solidity to overwhelm their West African opponents and secure safe passage into the next round.

With the result, Nigeria will now face Benin in the subsequent stage of the qualifiers, as they continue their quest for a place at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The resounding victory further underlines Nigeria’s pedigree at youth level, with the Flamingoes once again proving too strong for their opponents.

Proprietor of Remo Stars, Kunle Soname, has also redeemed his pledge to give the Flamingoes a sum of 750,000 for each goal scored by giving the team 4.5 Million naira after the match.