The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and combat readiness through sustained institutional support, clear policy direction, and effective leadership....

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and combat readiness through sustained institutional support, clear policy direction, and effective leadership.

He made the pledge at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Combat Support Arms Training Week held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Lieutenant General Shaibu said the Army would continue to prioritise capacity building, training, and modernisation efforts to ensure troops remain well-prepared to tackle evolving security challenges across the country.

He emphasised that strong leadership and well-defined policies are critical to improving coordination and effectiveness within the force, noting that ongoing training initiatives are key to maintaining high operational standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Army Chief also commended participants for their dedication throughout the training exercise, urging them to apply the knowledge and skills acquired to enhance field operations.

The Combat Support Arms Training Week is an annual programme aimed at strengthening the capabilities of specialised units and improving overall combat support operations within the Nigerian Army.