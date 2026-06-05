The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to strengthening democratic governance and promoting national unity as Nigeria marks its 27th Democracy Day anniversary....

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to strengthening democratic governance and promoting national unity as Nigeria marks its 27th Democracy Day anniversary.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the government joined millions of Nigerians in offering prayers for the country as part of activities commemorating the June 12, 2026 celebration.

He noted that the Democracy Day Juma’at service underscored the importance of not only good governance but also the prayers, support and active participation of citizens in sustaining Nigeria’s progress, unity and stability.

Reflecting on the significance of the day, the minister paid tribute to pro-democracy heroes, particularly Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, describing his courage and resilience as enduring symbols of Nigeria’s democratic journey.

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Idris said the occasion also provided an opportunity to celebrate the strength of Nigeria’s democratic institutions and the collective commitment of citizens to constitutional rule, noting that 27 years of uninterrupted democracy demonstrated the resilience of the system.

He emphasised that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Government remains focused on deepening democratic values and addressing national challenges.

The minister called on Nigerians to renew their commitment to unity, peaceful coexistence and responsible citizenship, stressing that the country’s strength lies in its diversity.

He urged citizens to reject division, embrace dialogue and uphold values that would strengthen democracy and foster national cohesion.

Idris expressed optimism that through collective effort, Nigeria could achieve greater prosperity and unity for future generations, while praying for continued peace, stability and progress across the country.