The Presidency says a suspect accused of creating and circulating a fake audio purportedly featuring the voice of President Bola Tinubu has been arrested....

The Presidency says a suspect accused of creating and circulating a fake audio purportedly featuring the voice of President Bola Tinubu has been arrested.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed in a post on X that the Inspector-General of Police’s special team arrested Ifechukwu Dennis in Benin City.

https://x.com/Riddwane/status/2061339260989350396

According to Onanuga, the suspect allegedly originated the fake voice recording and distributed it to members of the public.

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https://x.com/aonanuga1956/status/2062596249912578513?s=20

He added that the Nigeria Police Force is expected to issue an official statement on the arrest of Ifechukwy Dennis soon.

The development comes amid growing concerns over the use of manipulated audio and other forms of digital misinformation capable of misleading the public and undermining trust in public institutions.

The first story about the tracking of Ifechukwu Dennis was first shared by X user @Riddwane where he played the almost 12 minute video.

In the video the originator of the fake audio recording was identified as Ifechukwu Dennis by the tech expert.

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The expert described how he went through the process of identifying the originator of the audio from X to Facebook and finally Tik Tok.

It will be recalled that Social Media personality, VeryDarkman, had shared the audio purporting to show that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fors not care about the plight of Nigerians in the face of security challenges.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, had in the immediate aftermath of the release of the audio recording called for the arrest and prosecution of VeryDarkman for what he described as an attempt to cause disaffection.