The Ondo State Government has intensified security operations following a reported attack on Igbosi Community in Idogun, Ose Local Government Area, where a nine-year-old boy was abducted....

The Ondo State Government has intensified security operations following a reported attack on Igbosi Community in Idogun, Ose Local Government Area, where a nine-year-old boy was abducted.

In a statement issued , the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Idowu Ajanaku, expressed the government’s deep concern over the incident, while calling on residents to remain calm as security agencies take control of the situation.

According to the statement, a coordinated security response was immediately activated upon receipt of the report. Personnel of the Amotekun Corps, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the military have since been deployed to the area.

The security operatives are currently carrying out intensive combing operations across the affected community, surrounding forests, and other strategic locations within and beyond the axis of the incident.

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The government assured residents that the situation is being closely monitored and professionally managed,

The government also called on members of the public to provide useful information through established security channels to aid ongoing operations.

Reaffirming its commitment to the protection of lives and property, the administration of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa expressed confidence that the joint security efforts would yield positive results.

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The government further commended the swift response of security agencies and advised citizens to avoid spreading unverified information capable of causing panic, while continuing to support efforts aimed at maintaining peace and security across the state.