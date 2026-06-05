President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Chief Sade Ogunbiyi, the Iyalode of Remoland, on the occasion of her 80th birthday, describing her life as one marked by service, discipline and outstanding contributions to education and human development. Chief Ogunbiyi, who is also the wife of renowned academic, journalist and entrepreneur,…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Chief Sade Ogunbiyi, the Iyalode of Remoland, on the occasion of her 80th birthday, describing her life as one marked by service, discipline and outstanding contributions to education and human development.

Chief Ogunbiyi, who is also the wife of renowned academic, journalist and entrepreneur, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, turns 80 on June 6, 2026.

In a statement on Friday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President praised her contributions to Nigeria’s education sector and her broader impact in both national and international professional circles.

Tinubu noted that she built a strong academic foundation before transitioning into teaching, university administration, banking and human resource management.

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“She committed herself to a thorough understanding of the English Language and educational administration before moving into the banking sector,” the statement said.

With a first degree from the University of Ibadan and a Master’s degree in Educational Administration and Supervision, Chief Ogunbiyi began her career as an English and Social Studies teacher at Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, before teaching at Lane Middle School in Bedford, New York, and later at the United Nations International School in New York.

She later spent a decade at the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, where she served as Chief Personnel and Administrative Officer across various faculties.

Her career also included a stint in the banking sector, where she worked as Senior Manager at NAL Merchant Bank in Lagos before retiring in 1996 as Human Resources Manager. She subsequently served as Deputy Managing Director of Signal Health Nigeria Limited, a pharmaceutical company, from 1996 to 2001.

President Tinubu also highlighted her commitment to faith and community service, noting that her Christian upbringing shaped her later involvement in religious and social activities.

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As Iyalode of Remoland, Chief Ogunbiyi succeeded the late Chief HID Awolowo, wife of the late nationalist Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

President Tinubu said her life reflected a rare balance between family commitment and professional excellence.

“Her remarkable life journey shows that despite her over half a century of devotion to her husband and home, she did not stop fortifying herself with academic qualifications, both at home and abroad,” he said.

He added that her husband’s achievements in academia, journalism and publishing were complemented by her own distinguished career in education, banking and business.

“As her husband was recording remarkable strides in academics and later in journalism and book publishing, Mrs Ogunbiyi was also building a distinctive career, first as a local and international teacher, university administrator, and manpower manager at NAL Merchant Bank, and later as a wine merchant after retirement, with membership in professional associations and as an avid golfer,” the President added.

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Tinubu wished her continued good health and happiness alongside her husband.

“I wish her many more years of good health and happiness, along with her husband, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi,” he said