The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), Yazeed Shehu Danfulani has paid a courtesy visit on the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, at his office in Abuja...

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), Yazeed Shehu Danfulani has paid a courtesy visit on the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, at his office in Abuja.

The visit was another opportunity for the two federal bodies to strengthen institutional collaboration

It has also opened discussions on strategic pathways towards enhancing agricultural development, food security, and sustainable support systems for Nigerian farmers through effective agricultural insurance policies and programs.

The visit by the NAIC Boss is part of his continuous efforts towards making the agency more vibrant and productive for the benefits of farmers from all parts of the country

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The development was confirmed in a press statement signed by Yeriman Kwaren Ganuwa, the Special Assistant on Media to the Director General, of NAIC, Yazeed Shehu Danfulani

The visits according to the statement reflects a shared commitment towards advancing the agricultural sector and supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for National food security and economic prosperity

The Minister of State For Agriculture and food security Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi,

Thanked the NAIC Boss for the visit and assured him of continuous support and collaboration in delivering on the mandate of the agency

Dr. Sabi described Yazeed Shehu Danfulani as a young but focused, dedicated and committed person whom the cap fits to lead the affairs of the

Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation

He expresses optimism, that with Yazeed Danfulani as the leader of NAIC Team, Nigerian farmers stands the chance of once again celebrating another more wins

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The visit to the Minister of state for Agriculture and food security by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), Yazeed Shehu Danfulani is one out of many the NAIC Boss is doing to boost the activities of the agency.