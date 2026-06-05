‎The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has hinted that there are no traces of Ebola in Nigeria while calling on Nigerians to remain calm....

‎The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has hinted that there are no traces of Ebola in Nigeria while calling on Nigerians to remain calm.



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‎The Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris**, handed this down during a press briefing, noting that the government has set up designated isolation and treatment centres across the country for early detection, quarantine guidance, and treatment.

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‎He added that the agency has conducted a dynamic risk assessment, revealing that Nigeria is 59% ready to respond to a potential outbreak. Authorities are maintaining a high alert and strengthening surveillance collaboration with various states, focusing heavily on vulnerable points of entry.

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‎To effectively catch potential cases, he explained that the agency is using a strict case definition that closely examines any travel history of 0 to 21 days from affected regions, alongside tracking core symptoms like sudden fever, intense weakness, and bleeding.