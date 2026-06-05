The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has hinted that there are no traces of Ebola in Nigeria while calling on Nigerians to remain calm.
The Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris**, handed this down during a press briefing, noting that the government has set up designated isolation and treatment centres across the country for early detection, quarantine guidance, and treatment.
He added that the agency has conducted a dynamic risk assessment, revealing that Nigeria is 59% ready to respond to a potential outbreak. Authorities are maintaining a high alert and strengthening surveillance collaboration with various states, focusing heavily on vulnerable points of entry.
To effectively catch potential cases, he explained that the agency is using a strict case definition that closely examines any travel history of 0 to 21 days from affected regions, alongside tracking core symptoms like sudden fever, intense weakness, and bleeding.