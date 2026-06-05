The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has launched a fresh enforcement drive against vehicles with unauthorised tinted glass, concealed number plates and improper registration, citing rising security concerns in Abuja....

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has launched a fresh enforcement drive against vehicles with unauthorised tinted glass, concealed number plates and improper registration, citing rising security concerns in Abuja.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, said intelligence reports showed that criminal elements increasingly exploit such vehicles to evade detection and perpetrate crimes, including the notorious “one-chance” robberies and kidnappings.

He noted that the trend poses a significant threat to public safety, as offenders use tinted windows and obscured plates to conceal their identities and frustrate law enforcement efforts.

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Sanusi said the command had already begun a comprehensive enforcement operation targeting violators, stressing that the exercise is not aimed at inconveniencing law-abiding citizens who possess valid permits for tinted glass.

According to him, more than 30 vehicles found in breach of the regulations have been impounded.

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He added that the owners and operators would be prosecuted in line with relevant federal laws and the FCT Road Transport Regulations 2023.

The commissioner reaffirmed the command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and proactive crime prevention, assuring residents of continued efforts to safeguard lives and property across the territory.

He also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, persons or vehicles to the nearest police station or through official emergency channels.

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The crackdown forms part of broader measures by the police to curb urban crime and restore public confidence in security within the nation’s capital.