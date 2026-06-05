The Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) has announced the commencement of submissions for the 2026 Phase 1 Assessment, Reassessment, and Ranking of textbooks and other instructional resources in line with the Federal Ministry of Education’s new policy aimed at strengthening the book selection and approval process....

The Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) has announced the commencement of submissions for the 2026 Phase 1 Assessment, Reassessment, and Ranking of textbooks and other instructional resources in line with the Federal Ministry of Education’s new policy aimed at strengthening the book selection and approval process.

In a public notice issued by the Executive Secretary of NERDC, Professor Salisu Shehu, publishers, authors, printers, distributors, and other stakeholders in the book industry were invited to submit textbooks for assessment in accordance with the revised guidelines and procedures outlined by the Council.

The Council explained that the 2026 assessment exercise will be conducted in three phases.

Phase 1 will cover textbooks and instructional materials for Primary 1, Primary 4, Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS 1), and Senior Secondary School 1 (SS 1).

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Subsequent phases will focus on other designated class levels.

NERDC stated that all textbooks, including those previously assessed for the affected classes, must undergo assessment or reassessment under the new policy framework, which now incorporates a ranking system as part of the approval process.

According to the Council, textbooks submitted for ranking will first be evaluated using updated assessment standards, procedures, and approved benchmarks to ensure quality and compliance with curriculum requirements.

Submission for Phase 1 will commence on June 8, 2026, and close on June 19, 2026.

The Council emphasized that late submissions will not be considered for assessment and ranking during this phase.

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NERDC further noted that all payments and submission procedures must follow the newly approved Book Quality Guidelines and Submission Procedure available on its website.

The assessment and ranking process for all submitted textbooks and instructional resources is expected to be completed by July 31, 2026.

Stakeholders seeking further information or wishing to submit correspondence are advised to direct all enquiries to the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Sheda, Abuja.