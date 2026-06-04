Enugu State police Commissioner CP Mamman Bitrus -Giwa, has promised to sustain the crackdown on crime and criminality through proactive policing, intelligence-led operations....

Enugu State police Commissioner CP Mamman Bitrus -Giwa, has promised to sustain the crackdown on crime and criminality through proactive policing, intelligence-led operations.

The commissioner made this known in a statement made available to newsmen by the command’s public relations officer SP Daniel Ndukwe.

According to the command, the commitment was demonstrated through separate intelligence-guided operations that led to the arrest of three suspects linked to armed robbery, kidnapping, illicit drug peddling, and the recovery of two firearms, six rounds of 9mm ammunition, one live cartridge, and large quantities of suspected illicit drugs.

The statement revealed that operatives attached to the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) stormed a drinking spot along the Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway and arrested two suspected armed robbers and kidnappers.

ADVERTISEMENT

It further disclosed that a search conducted on the suspects led to the recovery of one locally made revolver pistol, one locally made cut-to-size double-barrelled gun, six rounds of 9mm ammunition, and one live cartridge.

CP Giwa commended the operatives for their professionalism, vigilance, and commitment that resulted in the successful operations.

He reiterated the Command’s unwavering resolve to rid Enugu State of violent crimes and other forms of criminality, urging residents to remain vigilant and continue to provide credible and actionable crime-fighting information to the Police.