The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as false a purported list of its senatorial candidates currently circulating on social media and other online platforms....

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as false a purported list of its senatorial candidates currently circulating on social media and other online platforms.

In a press statement issued in Abuja on 4 June 2026, the party described the so-called “Concluded List of APC Senatorial Candidates So Far” as fake, stressing that it did not originate from any official organ of the party.

The statement, signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, urged party members, stakeholders, the media and the general public to disregard the publication in its entirety.

The party emphasised that only its National Working Committee (NWC), through authorised communication channels, has the mandate to announce candidates emerging from its primary elections and other constitutionally recognised processes.

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It further cautioned against the spread of unverified information, warning that such actions could mislead the public, create confusion, and undermine the integrity of its internal democratic procedures.