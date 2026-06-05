Award-winning singer Niniola broke down in emotion as she paid tribute to her late husband, Michael, during his Service of Songs held on Thursday, describing him as the driving force behind her personal and professional success. Speaking before family, friends and well-wishers, the singer reflected on their years together, recalling…...

Award-winning singer Niniola broke down in emotion as she paid tribute to her late husband, Michael, during his Service of Songs held on Thursday, describing him as the driving force behind her personal and professional success.

Speaking before family, friends and well-wishers, the singer reflected on their years together, recalling the unwavering support and love she received from her husband throughout their relationship.

According to Niniola, Michael played a pivotal role in shaping her career and remained her strongest supporter from the beginning of their journey together.

“My story with Micheal is a love story. He did everything for me. He was breathing for me. He loved me, and I loved him so much. I learned so much from him. When he met me, he said ‘I will make you a superstar.’ And he did. I was just the face and the star, but Micheal was my engine. He was the first person I saw in the morning and the last person at night. So now what do I do? Micheal was the best thing/person that ever happened to me. There’s nothing he could do that could let me leave him,” she said.

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The emotional tribute comes weeks after the singer announced his passing in a post on Instagram, where she shared photographs capturing moments from their life together.

While she did not disclose the circumstances surrounding his death, Niniola revealed that they had spent 13 years together before his passing.

Her announcement drew an outpouring of condolences from colleagues, fans and members of the entertainment industry, many of whom expressed sympathy and support during her period of mourning.

The Service of Songs provided another opportunity for loved ones to celebrate Michael’s life and the impact he had on those closest to him, particularly the singer, who described him as both her partner and greatest source of strength.