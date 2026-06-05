The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has issued a precautionary advisory to health facilities and medical waste handlers in the state following reports of an Ebola outbreak in parts of East Africa. The advisory was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa…...

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has issued a precautionary advisory to health facilities and medical waste handlers in the state following reports of an Ebola outbreak in parts of East Africa.

The advisory was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, who said the directive was part of efforts to strengthen preparedness and ensure strict compliance with infection prevention and medical waste management protocols.

Gbadegesin stressed that no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease has been recorded in Lagos State or anywhere in Nigeria, describing the advisory as a proactive public health measure.

According to him, the initiative is aimed at reinforcing existing safeguards to prevent any potential spread of infectious diseases.

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“Although there is currently no confirmed case of Ebola in Lagos or Nigeria, preparedness remains one of the most effective tools in disease prevention,” he said.

He noted that effective medical waste management plays a critical role in preventing the spread of infectious diseases, while also protecting healthcare workers, patients, waste handlers and members of the public.

The LAWMA boss urged hospitals, clinics and licensed medical waste operators to strengthen infection prevention and control measures in line with approved standards.

He called for strict adherence to medical waste management procedures, including proper segregation of infectious waste at source.

Gbadegesin also advised healthcare facilities to reinforce hand hygiene practices, ensure proper use of personal protective equipment, and adopt safe handling of medical specimens as well as environmental decontamination procedures.

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Waste handlers and transporters, he added, must comply strictly with approved collection, transportation and disposal guidelines while consistently using appropriate protective gear during operations.

He said LAWMA would continue to monitor compliance levels and engage relevant stakeholders to maintain high standards across the state’s healthcare and sanitation systems.

The managing director further urged health institutions to regularly review their infection prevention protocols and maintain vigilance, noting that any suspected public health threat should be promptly reported through appropriate channels.

Gbadegesin reassured residents that Lagos remains on high alert against potential public health risks, with sustained surveillance and response systems in place.

He added that ongoing training, sensitisation and compliance enforcement efforts would continue across the state to strengthen overall preparedness.