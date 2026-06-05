The Benue State Police Command has announced that CP Cletus C.N Nwadiogbu has officially assumed duty as the 44th Commissioner of Police in the state, effective 4 June 2026....

The Benue State Police Command has announced that CP Cletus C.N Nwadiogbu has officially assumed duty as the 44th Commissioner of Police in the state, effective 4 June 2026.

Nwadiogbu, a native of Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, brings over three decades of experience to the role, having joined the Nigeria Police Force on 10 June 1994 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

A seasoned officer and academic, he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Government from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, as well as Master’s and Doctorate degrees in International Relations from the University of Uyo.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is also a member of the Nigerian Political Science Association.