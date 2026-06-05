The Maiduguri Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, June 4, 2026, arraigned one Bilal Muhammad before Justice Amina Mustapha Ibrahim of the Borno State High Court sitting in Maiduguri.

The defendant was arraigned on a two -count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretense to the tune of N500, 000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira).

Count one reads: “That you, Bilal Muhammad whilst being the Chief Executive Officer of GDF Home Sales Enterprises Ltd (a.k.a GDF Company) on or about April, 2025 in Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) from Adamu Abubakar, under the false pretense that same is meant for the purchase of a Tricycle (aka Keke Napep), a representation which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

” The defendant pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were read to him. Following his plea, prosecution counsel A.D Abdulmalik prayed for a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendant in a Correctional facility.

Justice Ibrahim thereafter adjourned the matter till June 22, 2026 for commencement of hearing and ordered the remand of the defendant in Maiduguri maximum Correctional facility.