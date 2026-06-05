Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have intercepted a suspected arms courier and recovered a large cache of ammunition, while also foiling a cattle rustling operation in separate missions across Nigeria’s North-West region....

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have intercepted a suspected arms courier and recovered a large cache of ammunition, while also foiling a cattle rustling operation in separate missions across Nigeria’s North-West region.

In a statement issued on Friday, the task force said troops of Sector 2, deployed at a checkpoint in Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State, intercepted a civilian vehicle heading towards Shinkafi Local Government Area on 5 June 2026.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a locally fabricated pistol, a magazine and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition concealed in a sack containing millet.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Mustapha Abubakar, was arrested at the scene. According to the task force, he is believed to be involved in the illegal transportation of arms and ammunition to criminal elements operating in the region.

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“All recovered exhibits have been secured, while the suspect is in custody for further investigation,” the statement said, adding that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the suspected criminal network.

Preliminary findings indicate that the suspect was en route to deliver the weapons to an accomplice.

In a related operation, troops of Sector 1 on 3 June 2026 foiled an attempted cattle rustling incident in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The troops responded to a distress call from a herder whose cattle had been stolen by armed men.

Acting swiftly, they mobilised and positioned along the suspected escape route of the rustlers.

The criminals were engaged in a firefight as they attempted to move the livestock out of the area but were forced to abandon the animals and flee under sustained military pressure.

A total of 53 cattle were recovered and later handed over to their rightful owner.

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The task force said the operations underscore its ongoing efforts to degrade terrorist and criminal networks, disrupt the flow of illicit arms, and safeguard livelihoods across the North-West.



It commended the troops for their professionalism and resilience, while urging members of the public to continue providing credible intelligence to support security operations in the region.