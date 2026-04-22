The presidency has said that the former Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun and former Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, tendered their resignation letters and were not sacked. Read Also PHOTOS: President Tinubu Meets JonathanTinubu Removes Edun From Cabinet, Elevates Oyedele To…...

The presidency has said that the former Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun and former Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, tendered their resignation letters and were not sacked.

According to a statement from the Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday, Edun tendered his resignation from office, citing health reasons, before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced his replacement on Tuesday.

The presidency added that Edun, who clocked 70 on Monday and has battled recent ill health, submitted his resignation letter on his birthday and thanked the President for the opportunity to serve Nigeria.

“It has been a pleasure and privilege to serve your administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda. Under your leadership, Nigeria has emerged stronger, more resilient and more internationally respected.

“I wish you and the administration every success in the future”, he was quoted to have written in his letter.

TVC News Online reports that the Office of the Secretary of the Government of the Federation announced Edun’s departure from the Bola Tinubu cabinet.

Onanuga revealed that Edun paid a valedictory visit to the President at the Villa, where he held an hour-long discussion with the president and then left to focus on his private businesses.

The former housing minister, Dangiwa, an architect, previously served as the managing director of the Federal Mortgage Bank between 2015 and 2022, as well as Secretary to the Katsina State Government, before President Tinubu appointed him as housing minister in August 2023.

Edun, an economist and investment banker, served as Lagos State commissioner for finance between 1999 and 2004, during the tenure of then Governor Bola Tinubu.

Before then, he worked from 1980 to 1986 at Chase Merchant Bank (later Continental) in Lagos. He joined the World Bank in September 1986 through the elite Young Professionals program, where he worked on economic and financial packages for several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In 1989, he co-founded Investment Banking & Trust Company Limited (now Stanbic IBTC) and served as executive director. In 1994, he founded Denham Management Limited, which has since become the Chapelhill Denham Group. He served as chairman from 2008 to 2021.

Onanuga added that “President Tinubu has expressed deep appreciation to Edun and Dangiwa for their dedicated service and significant contributions to the administration’s economic reform programme and wished them continued success in their future endeavours.

“In the same vein, the President has urged the new Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, to consolidate ongoing reforms and advance the administration’s fiscal and economic objectives with renewed focus, discipline, and innovation. President Tinubu will shortly send the ministerial nominee for housing, Muttaqha Rabe Darma, also from Katsina, like Dangiwa, to the Senate for confirmation.”