The arraignment of alleged coup plotters is currently underway before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja, with the Federal Government filing a 13-count charge against the defendants over allegations of treason. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, is leading the prosecution…...

The arraignment of alleged coup plotters is currently underway before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja, with the Federal Government filing a 13-count charge against the defendants over allegations of treason.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, is leading the prosecution team in the case, which has drawn significant public attention due to the gravity of the allegations.

Court proceedings indicate that all the defendants are present in court, except the former Minister of Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, who is reported to be at large.

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However, the arraignment was temporarily stood down by the presiding judge to enable the court secure an interpreter for the sixth defendant, Sheikh Abdulkadir Sanni, whose counsel informed the court that he only understands Hausa and Arabic.

When proceedings resumed, the charges were read out to the defendants in open court.

The case, which centres on allegations of treason, is expected to continue as the court takes the defendants’ pleas and determines the next line of proceedings.