The Senate minority caucus has experiemced a minor a shake-up following the defection of Senator Osita Ngwu from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress. His exit created a vacancy in the minority leadership, paving the way for Senator Tony Nwoye to emerge as the new Minority Whip.…...

The Senate minority caucus has experiemced a minor a shake-up following the defection of Senator Osita Ngwu from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

His exit created a vacancy in the minority leadership, paving the way for Senator Tony Nwoye to emerge as the new Minority Whip.

The development comes amid a fresh wave of defections in the Red Chamber, with Senators Aliyu Wadada and Anthony Siyako Yaro also crossing over from the SDP & PDP to the ruling APC.

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The defections further deolete the ranks of the opposition, raising concerns about the strength and cohesion of the minority bloc in holding the executive accountable