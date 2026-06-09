The Federal Government has welcomed the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s 2026 Article IV Mission concluding statement on Nigeria, describing it as a validation of ongoing economic reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu....

The Federal Government has welcomed the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s 2026 Article IV Mission concluding statement on Nigeria, describing it as a validation of ongoing economic reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued in Abuja by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of The Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, the government said the IMF’s assessment confirmed that reforms implemented over the past three years have strengthened macroeconomic stability, improved investor confidence, and enhanced Nigeria’s resilience to external shocks.

The report highlighted progress in foreign exchange market reforms, fiscal and revenue measures, banking sector stability, and overall economic management.

The IMF also noted that difficult policy decisions—including fuel subsidy removal, foreign exchange liberalisation, and deficit financing reforms—have helped reduce vulnerabilities and rebuild confidence in the economy.

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Despite global pressures, including rising energy and food prices, the Fund observed that Nigeria has demonstrated resilience, with relatively stable market indicators and improved external buffers.

The Federal Government said the country is positioned to benefit from higher global energy prices through increased export earnings, stronger fiscal inflows, and improved foreign exchange liquidity.

However, it acknowledged the IMF’s concerns over persistent poverty and food insecurity, stressing that macroeconomic stability must translate into tangible welfare improvements for citizens.

The government outlined ongoing interventions, including cash transfer programmes, student loans through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, healthcare support, and small business financing initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods.

In the agricultural sector, authorities said investments under the Renewed Hope agricultural programme are being scaled up to boost productivity, irrigation, food supply, and rural incomes.

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The statement also welcomed progress in domestic revenue mobilisation, digital tax reforms, and public financial management improvements, noting that further steps are underway to enhance transparency and fiscal accountability.

The government added that IMF projections of sustained growth above four per cent, rising reserves, and improving investment flows reinforce confidence in Nigeria’s medium-term economic outlook.

It reaffirmed commitment to maintaining macroeconomic stability, deepening reforms, attracting investment, and ensuring that economic gains translate into better living standards for citizens.