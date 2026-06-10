The Jigawa State Government has commenced the distribution of Mama Kits to pregnant and lactating mothers as part of efforts to encourage women to access healthcare facilities for antenatal care, safe delivery, routine immunization, and other essential maternal health services....

The Jigawa State Government has commenced the distribution of Mama Kits to pregnant and lactating mothers as part of efforts to encourage women to access healthcare facilities for antenatal care, safe delivery, routine immunization, and other essential maternal health services.

The initiative is aimed at improving healthcare delivery in rural communities while easing the burden faced by pregnant women and nursing mothers across the state.

The intervention is part of ongoing efforts by the administration of Governor Umar Namadi to strengthen primary healthcare services, improve maternal and child health outcomes, and reduce preventable deaths among mothers and newborns.

In Kaugama Local Government Area, the delivery kits have been distributed to 11 apex healthcare facilities serving communities across the area.

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Speaking during the distribution exercise, the Primary Health Care Manager of Kaugama Local Government, Abdullahi Aliyu Karkarna, said the Mama Kits contain essential items needed by mothers before and after childbirth.

According to him, the kits include rubber bowls, towels, body lotion, cream, soap, diapers, sanitary pads, and female wrappers.

He explained that each apex healthcare facility received 25 female wrappers alongside other delivery materials to support pregnant and lactating mothers.

Karkarna noted that the initiative would encourage more women to attend antenatal clinics, deliver safely in health facilities, and ensure their children receive routine immunization and other healthcare services.

Similarly, the National Programme on Immunization office in Kaugama has commenced the distribution of Vitamin A supplements, iron folate tablets, albendazole for deworming, and nutritional screening services for children.

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Health officials are also distributing Azithromycin suspension to prevent and treat bacterial infections among children between six and fifty-nine months of age.

The Primary Health Care Manager said the intervention is being implemented under the Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week programme, aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of women and children.

He further called on the Kaugama Local Government Council to complement the state’s efforts by supporting health facilities with additional delivery kits and other essential healthcare materials.

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In his remarks, the Chairman of Kaugama Local Government, Honourable Usman Masaki Dansule, represented by the Vice Chairman, Umar Magaji, commended the Jigawa State Government for its commitment to improving healthcare delivery at the grassroots.

He pledged to present samples of the kits to the council chairman for consideration and possible support to healthcare facilities within the local government area.

Healthcare experts say increasing access to antenatal care and encouraging hospital-based deliveries remain critical to reducing maternal and infant mortality rates.

The Mama Kits initiative is expected to strengthen public confidence in primary healthcare facilities and improve maternal and child health indicators across Jigawa State.