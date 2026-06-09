President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected prime minister, describing the achievement as a reflection of the confidence and trust reposed in him by the Indian people. In a congratulatory message on Tuesday, June 9, Tinubu said Modi’s emergence as the country’s…...

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected prime minister, describing the achievement as a reflection of the confidence and trust reposed in him by the Indian people.

In a congratulatory message on Tuesday, June 9, Tinubu said Modi’s emergence as the country’s longest-serving elected leader underscores his commitment to public service, national development and global leadership.

The President noted that the Indian leader’s stewardship over three consecutive mandates has continued to inspire millions across the world.

“This remarkable achievement reflects the enduring confidence and trust the people of India have reposed in his leadership over three consecutive mandates,” Tinubu said.

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He added that Modi’s dedication to public service and commitment to advancing India’s development had earned him admiration both at home and internationally.

The Nigerian leader also described the Indian Prime Minister as a close friend of Nigeria and a trusted personal ally.

“Beyond being a great friend of Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi is a personal friend and trusted ally whom I can always count on,” Tinubu stated.

“Over the years, I have come to deeply admire his wisdom, courage, and commitment to the progress and prosperity of his nation.”

Tinubu further highlighted Modi’s role in strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and India, noting that the Indian leader had made significant contributions to deepening cooperation between both countries.

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The President recalled that Modi is a recipient of Nigeria’s national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), an award he said reflects the strong ties between the two nations.

“As a distinguished recipient of Nigeria’s national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), he has also contributed immensely to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two countries,” he said.

Tinubu wished the Indian Prime Minister continued good health, wisdom and success in office as he leads India into a new phase of development and growth.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, I wish Prime Minister Modi continued good health, wisdom, and success as he leads India to even greater heights,” the President added.