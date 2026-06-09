The Oyo State House of Assembly has called for far-reaching reforms to strengthen the operations of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, and improve the implementation of the Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation Law, 2019, following a comprehensive post-legislative scrutiny of both laws....

The Oyo State House of Assembly has called for far-reaching reforms to strengthen the operations of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, and improve the implementation of the Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation Law, 2019, following a comprehensive post-legislative scrutiny of both laws.

The recommendations were contained in the report of an Adhoc Committee set up by the House pursuant to a resolution passed on April 17, 2025, to evaluate the effectiveness, implementation challenges and impact of the two laws enacted to address insecurity, farmer-herder conflicts and community policing in the state.

Presenting the report before the House, Chairman of the Committee and Leader of the House, Hon. Sanjo Onaolapo, said the review was conducted in collaboration with the House Post-Legislative Scrutiny (PLS) Unit and supported by the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD).

According to him, the exercise involved a three-day public hearing and stakeholder engagement session held between November 19 and 21, 2025, during which submissions were received from government ministries, security agencies, farmer groups, herders’ associations, civil society organisations and members of the public.

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The committee noted that the Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation Law, 2019, has recorded measurable successes since its enactment, particularly in reducing violent clashes between farmers and herders, protecting farmlands and encouraging the adoption of modern livestock management systems.

Stakeholders who participated in the review acknowledged that farmers now enjoy improved security for their crops, while enforcement agencies such as the Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority (OYRLEA) and the Amotekun Corps have helped to facilitate compliance with the law in areas where enforcement activities remain active.

The report, however, identified several institutional and operational challenges affecting the law’s effectiveness.

Among the major concerns raised was the concentration of enforcement structures in Ibadan, leaving many local government areas without adequate monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.

The committee observed that several structures provided for in the law, including Local Government Advisory Committees, have yet to be fully established and operationalised.

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The report also highlighted weak collaboration among security agencies, including Amotekun, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Police Force, resulting in overlapping responsibilities, poor communication and occasional mistrust.

Other challenges identified include inadequate funding, manpower shortages, poor logistics and insufficient data on livestock populations, grazing routes and ranch locations, which continue to hinder effective planning and implementation.

The committee further noted that disputes between farmers and herders still occur in some agrarian communities due to incidents of crop destruction, encroachment on farmlands and inadequate grassroots conflict-resolution mechanisms.

On the Oyo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) Law, 2020, the committee recommended several reforms aimed at improving accountability, professionalism and operational efficiency within the Corps.

The House urged the Executive Arm of Government to fully constitute and operationalise the Independent Amotekun Complaints Committee as provided for under Section 23 of the law to enhance public trust and prevent abuse of power by operatives.

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Lawmakers also called for the strengthening of registration and identification protocols for all personnel, continuous training on human rights, rules of engagement and community policing principles, as well as the establishment of formal agreements and standard operating procedures to improve collaboration between Amotekun and other security agencies.

The Assembly further recommended improved welfare packages, better logistics support and enhanced operational tools for the Corps to boost effectiveness and sustainability.

In a significant move aimed at supporting families of fallen operatives, the House proposed the establishment of a framework for the payment of death benefits of not less than N2.5 million to families of officers who lose their lives in active service, with prompt disbursement to beneficiaries.

The committee also recommended that all departments of the Agency provided for under the law should be fully established and made functional.

To address identified legal gaps, the House proposed amendments to the Amotekun Law to provide clearer recruitment, vetting and training standards for personnel, harmonise conflicting provisions within the legislation and strengthen accountability measures against political interference or misuse of the Corps.

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Other proposed amendments include making the Chairman and two members of the Amotekun Board full-time appointees, creating clearer procedures for public complaints, defining the limits of Amotekun’s authority in relation to federal security agencies and mandating periodic publication of reports by the Independent Amotekun Complaints Committee.

The lawmakers also proposed a review of funding provisions in the law by allocating a specific percentage from the Security Trust Fund to strengthen the agency’s financial base and operational capacity.

The committee concluded that while both laws have made significant contributions to security management and conflict resolution in Oyo State, strategic reforms, improved funding, stronger inter-agency collaboration and targeted legislative amendments are necessary to ensure they remain effective and responsive to emerging security challenges.