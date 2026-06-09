The Kogi State House of Assembly has dismissed allegations by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) concerning the management of funds associated with security operations in the state. In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Yabagi Mohammed, the Assembly described claims that it had…...

The Kogi State House of Assembly has dismissed allegations by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) concerning the management of funds associated with security operations in the state.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Yabagi Mohammed, the Assembly described claims that it had failed in its oversight responsibilities as unfounded, misleading, and not reflective of the activities of the Eighth Assembly.

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Nigeria’s chapter of Transparency International, had earlier called for a comprehensive investigation into the alleged diversion of N36.9 billion from a Kogi State security account, urging anti-corruption agencies to recover any misappropriated public funds and prosecute those found culpable.

In a statement by its Executive Director, Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), CISLAC said financial intelligence findings available to the organisation indicated possible large-scale diversion, misappropriation and abuse of funds linked to the management of security-related accounts in the state.

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According to the group, a Kogi State Security Operation Account reportedly received more than N36.9 billion within a nine-month period from the state government. Preliminary findings, it said, showed that about N23.7 billion was transferred to Real Striker Finance Limited, while additional billions of naira were allegedly disbursed to individuals and corporate entities without clear public justification.

CISLAC identified some of the beneficiaries as Abdullahi Ayisat Omonale, Peter Enehezeyi Ozavize, Dange Security Patrol and G and T Motors Nigeria Limited, alleging that transfers to private individuals and entities exceeded N12.53 billion during the period under review.

The House however, stated that under the leadership of Speaker Aliyu Yusuf, it has continued to demonstrate commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance through regular oversight of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government.

According to the statement, legislative committees routinely engage relevant institutions to ensure public funds are utilized in line with established laws and procedures.

The Assembly stressed that oversight remains a continuous constitutional responsibility guided by due process, facts, and verifiable evidence, noting that it does not act on speculation, media reports, or unverified claims.

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It maintained that the allegations raised by CISLAC remain unproven and urged anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies to conduct their investigations professionally and without prejudice.

The House further rejected attempts to portray it as inactive or negligent, insisting that it has maintained a strong record of legislative scrutiny, budget monitoring, committee engagements, and accountability reviews since its inauguration.

While reaffirming its willingness to work with civil society organizations and other stakeholders, the Assembly emphasized that such engagements must be based on facts, objectivity, and respect for constitutional institutions.

The statement urged members of the public to remain calm and refrain from drawing conclusions until the relevant authorities conclude their investigations.

The Kogi State House of Assembly reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, democratic oversight, and good governance in the interest of the people of the state.