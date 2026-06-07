Security Forces Foil Terror Attack in Kogi, Bandits Sustain Casualties...

Security operatives in Kogi State have foiled a suspected terrorist attack in Ikoyi, Ijumu Local Government Area, preventing what authorities described as a major security threat.

The operation, involving the Nigerian Military, Police, Kogi State Vigilante Service and local hunters, was launched after armed bandits reportedly attacked a community gathering on Saturday evening with plans to abduct residents.

According to the Kogi State Government, security personnel responded swiftly to distress calls, engaged the attackers in a gun battle and forced them to flee into nearby forests. Intelligence reports indicate that several of the bandits sustained gunshot wounds during the encounter.

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The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said security agencies have begun a manhunt for the fleeing criminals. He commended the collaboration among security forces, vigilantes and local hunters for thwarting the attack.

One person was killed in the crossfire, while another sustained injuries and is receiving treatment. The government urged residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious individuals with gunshot wounds and continue supporting security efforts across the state.