Defendants in the ongoing trial in Abuja have pleaded not guilty to a 13-count charge brought against them. Following the plea, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, requested that the defendants be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services and called for an expedited hearing of…...

Defendants in the ongoing trial in Abuja have pleaded not guilty to a 13-count charge brought against them.



Following the plea, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, requested that the defendants be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services and called for an expedited hearing of the case.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/fg-arraigns-alleged-coup-plotters-sylva-absent-from-court/

Counsel to the first defendant, Mohammed Ndayako, however, sought assurances to guarantee access to their clients while in custody.

In response, the Attorney-General assured the court that the rights of the defendants would be respected, noting that there had been no prior complaint regarding access.

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He added that all parties are aligned on the need for an accelerated trial.

The Federal Government had announced a few days back the trial date for the alleged Coup plotters who according to investigators planned a bloody take over of government in October 2025.

The alleged plotters who included a former Governor of Bayelsa State and Minister of Petroleum affairs, Timipre Sylva, and is currently at large were picked up for various roles in the planned pustch.

The days ahead and witness testimonies will shed more light on one of the most deeply troubling events in recent memory.