The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has assured Nigerians that the country’s security situation is steadily improving, declaring that insurgent group, Boko Haram, has been significantly degraded.

Akume gave the assurance while receiving members of the Renewed Hope Fulbe Campaign Organisation (RHFCO) at his office in Abuja.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, the SGF said sustained military operations have weakened terrorist elements, reducing their capacity to carry out large-scale attacks.

“Security has improved, which is very true. Boko Haram has virtually vanished and become like a ragtag group. They burst out once in a while, attack and run away, which means their firepower is no longer effective,” he said.

He added that the Federal Government is strengthening the nation’s defence architecture through the acquisition of arms and improved operational strategies by security agencies.

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Akume expressed optimism that the country’s security challenges would soon be overcome, stating, “the problems we are having are temporary problems that will certainly go away. Things are already beginning to pick up.”

The meeting also took a political turn as the RHFCO pledged support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in the 2027 general election.

Led by its National Coordinator, Abdullahi Ahmad Tibbo, the group said it would mobilise Fulani pastoralist communities nationwide to deliver votes for the administration.

“We hereby declare that the Fulbe are fully behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for a second term. We will galvanise our people to deliver massive support at the polls,” Tibbo said.

He noted that the organisation operates as a non-partisan grassroots platform aimed at integrating Fulbe communities into Nigeria’s democratic and developmental processes, with structures already established in over 20 states.

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Responding, Akume commended the group’s commitment to national unity and urged it to intensify voter sensitisation, particularly encouraging citizens to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

He also highlighted key government initiatives, including the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, aimed at unlocking the economic potential of the sector and improving the livelihoods of pastoral communities.

Akume assured the delegation that their requests, including recognition as a strategic mobilisation partner and provision of logistics support, would be considered, reaffirming the government’s commitment to continued engagement.