President Bola Tinubu has sent a message of felicitation to his friend and political ally, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, former Abia State governor and Senator representing Abia North in the National Assembly, on his birthday on April 21, 2026. The President notes the Senator’s immense contributions to national development and…...

President Bola Tinubu has sent a message of felicitation to his friend and political ally, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, former Abia State governor and Senator representing Abia North in the National Assembly, on his birthday on April 21, 2026.

The President notes the Senator’s immense contributions to national development and commitment to the development of Abia State, which he served as governor from 1999 to 2007.

In the Senate, Orji Kalu had previously served as Chief Whip. He now chairs the Senate Committee on Southeast Development Commission (SEDC).

SEDC is one of the regional development commissions established by President Tinubu to accelerate the growth and development of the regions.

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President Tinubu remarks: “Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s vision, resilience, industry and service to the nation and commitment to the progress of Abia are noteworthy.

“As a media mogul and Chairman of SLOK Holding, the former Abia governor is also playing his part in the economic development of the country.

“I wish him long life, greater strength and increased wisdom as he continues his service to the nation.