Authorities said the impact led to the immediate death of the rider at the scene, raising fresh concerns over the safety of dispatch operators on major highways.

The accident occurred inward Secretariat along the Ogudu Toll Gate axis and involved a heavy-duty Volvo truck and the dispatch rider.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has confirmed the death of another dispatch rider in a fatal crash at Otedola Bridge, marking the second such incident within 24 hours along the busy corridor.

LASTMA officials on patrol swiftly responded, securing and cordoning off the area to prevent further incidents, especially given the high traffic volume in the area.

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The remains of the deceased were handed over to the Federal Road Safety Corps, while officers from the Nigeria Police Force, Alausa Division, provided additional security to maintain order during the evacuation.

The damaged truck and motorcycle were later removed, allowing for the gradual restoration of traffic flow, although the incident initially caused heavy congestion stretching towards the Berger axis.

General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and stressed the need for stricter adherence to traffic rules.

He called on motorists, particularly operators of articulated vehicles and dispatch riders, to exercise greater caution and prioritise safety at all times.

Bakare-Oki reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to working with relevant stakeholders to strengthen traffic control measures and promote road safety awareness across Lagos State.