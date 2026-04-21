The Edo State Police Command has launched an intensive rescue operation following a deadly attack by suspected kidnappers along the Lagos–Benin Expressway. The incident occurred on 18 April 2026 at about 6:00 p.m. within the Iguobazuwa axis, where a commercial bus belonging to GUO Transport Company, carrying five passengers, was…...

The Edo State Police Command has launched an intensive rescue operation following a deadly attack by suspected kidnappers along the Lagos–Benin Expressway.

The incident occurred on 18 April 2026 at about 6:00 p.m. within the Iguobazuwa axis, where a commercial bus belonging to GUO Transport Company, carrying five passengers, was ambushed by armed men.

Police said the driver was shot during the attack and later died from his injuries, while a female passenger who sustained gunshot wounds was rescued and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

https://x.com/EdoPoliceNG/status/2046515017781027198?s=20

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According to the Command, three other passengers were abducted and taken into a nearby forest by the assailants.

In response, the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, has ordered a coordinated search-and-rescue operation across the Ore–Benin axis and surrounding boundary forests.

Divisional units and Area Commanders have been mobilised, while operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit have been deployed from the State Headquarters to reinforce the operation. Tactical teams are also working alongside local hunters and vigilantes to comb the forests in a bid to secure the victims’ release and apprehend the suspects.

The police confirmed that the body of the deceased driver has been deposited in a mortuary, while the vehicle involved in the incident has been recovered.

The Command assured the public of its commitment to rescuing the abducted passengers and bringing those responsible to justice, urging residents to remain calm and provide credible information to support ongoing operations.