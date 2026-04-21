Troops of Sector 2 under Operation UDO KA have arrested a suspected kingpin of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), during a targeted operation in Ebonyi State. The suspect, identified by the name “Calamity,” was apprehended alongside four others in the…...

Troops of Sector 2 under Operation UDO KA have arrested a suspected kingpin of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), during a targeted operation in Ebonyi State.

The suspect, identified by the name “Calamity,” was apprehended alongside four others in the early hours of April 21, 2026, during a raid on a hideout in Nwofe, Izzi Local Government Area.

Military authorities in a statement by Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, said the arrest followed credible intelligence connecting the group to a February 26 attack on police officers at Okuku-Igbo in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

During the incident, one police officer was killed, another injured, while the attackers reportedly made away with two AK-47 rifles.

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Security sources disclosed that the suspects fled Delta State amid intensified operations and relocated to Ebonyi, where they allegedly set up a new base to continue their activities.

Acting on actionable intelligence, troops stormed the location and arrested five suspects, including the alleged commander and four other members believed to be part of the network.

At the point of arrest, “Calamity” was found with a black handbag containing five mobile phones and several keys. Troops also recovered a black Kcsanya motorcycle from the scene.

The suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue, with efforts underway to track other collaborators and recover additional weapons.

The Nigerian Army said the operation forms part of ongoing efforts under Operation EASTERN SANITY to dismantle criminal networks and restore security across the South-East and neighbouring regions.

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The military reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property, urging members of the public to provide timely information to support ongoing security operations.