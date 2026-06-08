The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has appointed Princess Oforitsenere Emiko as Interim Chairman of the Governing Board of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) as part of ongoing efforts to reposition the institute for Nigeria’s evolving digital economy. The appointment, announced by the Commission’s Board, is aimed at strengthening the institute’s…...

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has appointed Princess Oforitsenere Emiko as Interim Chairman of the Governing Board of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) as part of ongoing efforts to reposition the institute for Nigeria’s evolving digital economy.

The appointment, announced by the Commission’s Board, is aimed at strengthening the institute’s capacity to respond to the rapid transformation of the communications sector and emerging demands of the digital economy.

Alongside Emiko, the NCC also named Engr. Abraham Oshadami, Executive Commissioner for Technical Services, and Ms Rimini Makama, Executive Commissioner for Stakeholder Management, as interim board members.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Public Affairs, Nnenna Ukoha, on Monday, June 8.

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They are expected to work with the President/Chief Executive Officer of DBI, David Daser, and other continuing board members whose tenures remain valid.

Established in May 2004 by the NCC, the Digital Bridge Institute was originally created as a specialised training centre for telecommunications and information technology. However, the Commission noted that the sector has since evolved into a broader digital economy requiring continuous skills development and advanced technical capacity.

The NCC said the repositioning of the institute reflects the growing importance of communications infrastructure to national development and economic sovereignty.

It also stressed the need to equip Nigeria’s youth population, noting that about 70 percent of Nigerians are under the age of 30, making skills development a critical component of the transformation agenda.

According to the Commission, the renewed focus of the institute will centre on five key areas: education and training, research and development, innovation, economic impact and growth, and emerging policy and regulation.

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The strategy, it added, was developed through consultations involving key stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, the Federal Ministry of Education, TETFund, the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

The NCC said the initiative is designed to align DBI’s mandate with current technological realities and strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global digital economy.