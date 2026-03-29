The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to compensate subscribers who experience substandard network services in areas where quality benchmarks are not met. According to the Commission, consumers should not bear the impact of service disruptions resulting from operators’ failure to meet established Quality of Service…...

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to compensate subscribers who experience substandard network services in areas where quality benchmarks are not met.

According to the Commission, consumers should not bear the impact of service disruptions resulting from operators’ failure to meet established Quality of Service (QoS) standards.

Consequently, telecom operators found to be in breach of QoS Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) will be required to provide direct compensation to affected subscribers.

The directive stipulates that compensation will be issued within specified timelines and delivered in the form of airtime credits.

These credits will be calculated based on subscribers’ average usage and their location within affected Local Government Areas.

The NCC emphasised that the measure aligns with its consumer-centric regulatory approach, aimed at protecting users and ensuring accountability across Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.

The Commission noted that telecom services play a critical role in economic activities, social engagement, and access to digital opportunities, stressing that poor service delivery can negatively impact productivity and public confidence.

While regulatory penalties have previously been used to address service failures, the Commission stated that this new directive introduces a more consumer-focused mechanism that directly benefits affected users.

In addition, the NCC has extended its directive to Tower Companies responsible for telecommunications infrastructure, mandating them to reinvest fines imposed on them into infrastructure improvements with measurable outcomes.

This includes upgrading critical facilities such as network masts to enhance service delivery.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that operators invest in network resilience, expand capacity, and upgrade infrastructure to meet increasing demand.

It also pledged to continue deploying regulatory measures that promote fairness, transparency, and accountability, while safeguarding the interests of telecom consumers nationwide.