When French President Emmanuel Macron recently defended Europe’s role in Africa, the conversation quickly evolved beyond diplomacy into something deeper: whether the old asymmetrical relationship between Africa and external powers is finally giving way to a more balanced order built on mutual interest rather than paternalism. That question now finds…...

When French President Emmanuel Macron recently defended Europe’s role in Africa, the conversation quickly evolved beyond diplomacy into something deeper: whether the old asymmetrical relationship between Africa and external powers is finally giving way to a more balanced order built on mutual interest rather than paternalism.

That question now finds one of its clearest real-world tests in the Lobito Corridor.

Stretching from the Atlantic port of Lobito in Angola through the Democratic Republic of Congo into Zambia’s Copperbelt, the Corridor is ostensibly an infrastructure and logistics project. Railways, ports, roads, energy systems, digital infrastructure, and mineral transport are its visible components. But beneath the steel tracks lies something much larger: a live experiment in what fairer global relations with Africa could look like in the twenty-first century.

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The Corridor arrives at a historic intersection of geopolitical necessity and African leverage. Europe needs secure supply chains for critical minerals essential to its green transition. The United States wants resilient alternatives to strategic dependence on China. China itself remains deeply entrenched in African infrastructure and mining ecosystems. Meanwhile, Africa possesses what all major powers increasingly need: cobalt, copper, lithium, manganese, graphite, strategic geography, youthful demographics, and untapped markets.

For perhaps the first time in generations, Africa is not negotiating from complete dependency. It is negotiating from relevance.

That distinction matters enormously.

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The Danger of a Remodelled Greener Branding

For decades, Africa’s engagement with global powers often followed a familiar pattern. Foreign actors financed infrastructure largely designed to extract raw materials for export, while industrialisation and higher-value manufacturing remained elsewhere. Railways frequently connected mines to ports, not African economies to one another. African states supplied commodities while importing finished goods at far higher value. The imbalance became structural.

The danger, of course, is that the Lobito Corridor could simply modernise that old model under greener branding.

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If the Corridor merely accelerates the export of raw cobalt and copper from Africa to feed electric vehicle industries abroad, then very little will fundamentally change. Africa would once again provide the raw inputs for prosperity elsewhere while remaining trapped at the lowest rung of global value chains. In such a scenario, the language may have evolved from “development aid” to “green transition partnership,” but the underlying economics would remain disturbingly familiar.

But the Lobito Corridor also presents another possibility. This is perhaps the most promising Africa has seen in decades.

Handled correctly, it could become the prototype of a fairer model of international engagement.

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The African Agency, Charity and Reciprocity

Fairness in modern geopolitical relations does not mean charity. It means reciprocity. It means recognising that all sides bring value to the table and therefore all sides deserve meaningful benefit from cooperation.

Under such a framework, the Lobito Corridor would not merely move minerals. It would stimulate industrial ecosystems along its route. Smelting plants, battery component manufacturing, agro-processing zones, logistics hubs, vocational training centres, digital connectivity infrastructure, and SME clusters would emerge around it. African countries would gradually move from exporters of raw resources to participants in higher stages of industrial production.

That would represent a profound shift in the psychology of Africa’s place in the global economy. Importantly, fairness also means respect for African agency.

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A Multipolar Reality that Changes the Game

One of the striking features of the emerging geopolitical order is that Africa increasingly has options. Europe is no longer the continent’s only major economic partner. China, Türkiye, India, Gulf States, Russia, and the United States all compete for influence and commercial access. This multipolar reality changes the negotiating environment fundamentally.

African governments are therefore no longer compelled to accept relationships built solely on extraction or dependency. They can, and increasingly must, insist on local content requirements, technology transfer, skills development, environmental protections, and long-term industrial strategies tied to foreign investment.

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The responsibility, however, does not lie only with external powers. Africa itself must also rise to the demands of this moment. Fairness requires capable governance. No corridor, railway, or investment package can substitute for strategic African leadership. Corruption, weak institutions, policy inconsistency, insecurity, and elite rent-seeking remain internal threats capable of undermining even the most promising partnerships. If Africa wishes to negotiate from strength, it must also govern with seriousness.

Important of Regional Coordination

The Lobito Corridor cuts across borders and therefore naturally reinforces the logic of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). This is where the project becomes especially significant. Properly integrated, the Corridor could strengthen intra-African trade, reduce transport costs across regions, and help build interconnected industrial supply chains within Africa itself. In other words, its success should not only be measured by exports leaving Africa, but by African economies becoming more connected to each other.

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Europe, for its part, appears increasingly aware that the old model has become unsustainable. Across Brussels and other European policy circles, there is growing recognition that stability, migration management, climate transition, energy security, and long-term economic resilience all depend on a more prosperous and economically empowered Africa. Many European business leaders now understand that fairness is no longer merely moral diplomacy. It is strategic realism.

Applicable Lessons for all Global Powers

China cannot sustainably relate to Africa only as a resource frontier. America cannot approach Africa purely through the lens of geopolitical rivalry. Europe cannot continue speaking the language of partnership while preserving structural imbalance. Nor should Africa romanticise any external power. All sides act fundamentally in pursuit of interests. The question is whether those interests can finally converge around mutual prosperity rather than unequal dependency.

That is why the Lobito Corridor matters far beyond Angola, Zambia, or the DRC.

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It is becoming a symbol of the wider transition underway in global affairs: from paternalism to partnership, from aid psychology to strategic reciprocity, and from Africa as an object of global competition to Africa as an active negotiating actor in a multipolar world.

The ultimate success of the Corridor

The success of the Lobito Corridor is the success of everyone. It will therefore not be measured simply in kilometres of railway or tonnes of copper exported. Its real success will be measured by whether African workers become more skilled, African industries become more competitive, African economies become more diversified, and African societies become more prosperous because of it.

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If that happens, then the Lobito Corridor may come to represent something historically important: proof that Africa’s relations with global powers no longer need to be defined by charity, dependency, or extraction, but by fairness, shared interest, mutual respect, and co-created prosperity.

Anything less would simply be the past wearing modern clothes.

By Collins Nweke