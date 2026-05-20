Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, and former Minister of Transportation, Senator Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, have officially withdrawn from the Gombe State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election....

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, and former Minister of Transportation, Senator Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, have officially withdrawn from the Gombe State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election.

In a major blow to the ruling party, both former ministers have heavily criticized the internal democratic process.

Professor Pantami officially withdrew under protest, accusing party leadership of hiding key information and violating the Electoral Act 2026.

For his part, Senator Alkali declared a complete boycott of the primary, calling the process a gross abuse of constitutional and statutory laws that eliminates any chance of a credible contest.