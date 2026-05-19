The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has warned that heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) that violate approved recruitment procedures or breach the Federal Character Principle risk prosecution and other legal sanctions. The warning was issued by the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Honorable Hulayat Omidiran, during a press briefing…...

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has warned that heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) that violate approved recruitment procedures or breach the Federal Character Principle risk prosecution and other legal sanctions.

The warning was issued by the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Honorable Hulayat Omidiran, during a press briefing on new recruitment reforms for the Federal Public Service.

According to the Commission, any MDA that fails to comply with constitutional recruitment guidelines will face sanctions under the Federal Character Commission Establishment Act. The law empowers the Commission to take legal measures, including prosecuting heads or officials of agencies found guilty of non-compliance.

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“We will no longer tolerate irregular recruitment practices that undermine fairness and national balance in the public service. All federal institutions must adhere strictly to the provisions of the Federal Character Principle as enshrined in the Constitution,” she said.

The FCC Boss explained that the new measures are aimed at promoting fairness, transparency, accountability, and equitable representation of all states and geopolitical zones in federal employment.

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As part of the new directives, recruitment exercises involving more than one hundred and twenty-five vacancies must be advertised in at least two national newspapers and on the Commission’s official website for a minimum period of six weeks.

MDAs are also required to notify the Federal Character Commission at least two weeks before advertising vacancies and must invite the Commission to monitor recruitment interviews.

“Transparency in the recruitment process is non-negotiable. The Commission is determined to ensure that every stage of recruitment is properly monitored and conducted in line with established regulations,” she said.

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The Commission further directed that all recruitment records, including advertisements, shortlisted candidates, interview reports, and lists of successful candidates by state of origin, must be submitted to the Commission for review before a Certificate of Compliance can be issued.

The FCC also maintained that no applicant should be charged recruitment or processing fees and warned against outsourcing public service recruitment to private consulting firms outside approved government institutions.

For the chairman, Federal Character Commission remains resolute in enforcing compliance with the Federal Character Principle and ensuring equal opportunity for all Nigerians in federal recruitment processes.