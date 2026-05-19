The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the death of a suspected kidnapper during a security operation in the Ubulu-Okiti forest axis, as part of ongoing efforts to combat kidnapping and violent crimes across the State. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe,…...

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the death of a suspected kidnapper during a security operation in the Ubulu-Okiti forest axis, as part of ongoing efforts to combat kidnapping and violent crimes across the State.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said operatives of the State Anti-Kidnapping Unit (SAKU), working alongside local security volunteers, carried out the operation in the early hours of 18 May 2026, following actionable intelligence.

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According to the statement, the operatives trailed suspected members of a kidnapping syndicate believed to be behind a string of abductions in Ubuluku, Ubulu-Okiti, Issele-Uku and neighbouring communities.

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“Upon arrival at the forest hideout, the suspects opened fire on the operatives, who responded professionally with superior firepower,” the statement said.

During the exchange, one of the suspects sustained severe gunshot wounds, while others reportedly fled into the forest with injuries.

Police said the injured suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was later confirmed dead.

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Items recovered from the scene include an AK-47 rifle loaded with five rounds of live ammunition, as well as suspected criminal charms.

The Command said a coordinated search operation is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects and recover additional weapons.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, commended the operatives for their bravery and professionalism, reiterating the Command’s commitment to intelligence-driven and community-based policing.

He also urged residents to support law enforcement agencies with timely and credible information, assuring that efforts are being intensified to enhance security across Delta State.