Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been drawn against Madagascar, Guinea Bissau and co-hosts Tanzania in Group L of the 2027 African Cup Of Nations Qualifiers. The draw ceremony, for 48 teams into 12 groups, which held in Cairo, Egypt set the pace for the continental showpiece to be co-hosted by Kenya,…...

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been drawn against Madagascar, Guinea Bissau and co-hosts Tanzania in Group L of the 2027 African Cup Of Nations Qualifiers.

The draw ceremony, for 48 teams into 12 groups, which held in Cairo, Egypt set the pace for the continental showpiece to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania from June 19-July 17, 2027.

Immediate past host Atlas Lions of Morocco lead Group A and Egypt headline Group B. Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire face regional rivals Black Stars of Ghana in a standout Group C, while South Africa, DR Congo, and Burkina Faso also begin their qualification campaigns against competitive opposition across the continent.

Elsewhere, Cameroon, Tunisia, Algeria, Senegal, and Mali are all set for crucial qualification battles as Africa’s football giants begin the race for a place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Match day one kicks off September 21 at different venues on the continent.

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2027 AFCON QUALIFICATION DRAW:

Groupe A : Morocco , Gabon, Niger, Lesotho

Groupe B : Egypt, Angola, Malawi, South Sudan

Groupe C : Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Gambia, Somalia

Groupe D : South Africa, Guinea, Kenya, Eritrea

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Groupe E : Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea , Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe

Groupe F : Burkina Faso, Bénin, Mauritania, Central African Republic

Groupe G : Cameroon, Comoros, Namibia, Congo

Groupe H : Tunisia, Uganda, Libya, Botswana

Groupe I : Algeria, Zambia, Togo, Burundi

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Groupe J : Sénégal, Mozambique, Sudan, Ethiopie

Groupe K : Mali, Cape Verde, Rwanda, Liberia

Groupe L : Nigeria, Madagascar, Tanzania, Guinea-Bissau