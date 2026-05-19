Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been drawn against Madagascar, Guinea Bissau and co-hosts Tanzania in Group L of the 2027 African Cup Of Nations Qualifiers.
The draw ceremony, for 48 teams into 12 groups, which held in Cairo, Egypt set the pace for the continental showpiece to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania from June 19-July 17, 2027.
Immediate past host Atlas Lions of Morocco lead Group A and Egypt headline Group B. Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire face regional rivals Black Stars of Ghana in a standout Group C, while South Africa, DR Congo, and Burkina Faso also begin their qualification campaigns against competitive opposition across the continent.
Elsewhere, Cameroon, Tunisia, Algeria, Senegal, and Mali are all set for crucial qualification battles as Africa’s football giants begin the race for a place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.
Match day one kicks off September 21 at different venues on the continent.
ADVERTISEMENT
2027 AFCON QUALIFICATION DRAW:
Groupe A : Morocco , Gabon, Niger, Lesotho
Groupe B : Egypt, Angola, Malawi, South Sudan
Groupe C : Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Gambia, Somalia
Groupe D : South Africa, Guinea, Kenya, Eritrea
ADVERTISEMENT
Groupe E : Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea , Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe
Groupe F : Burkina Faso, Bénin, Mauritania, Central African Republic
Groupe G : Cameroon, Comoros, Namibia, Congo
Groupe H : Tunisia, Uganda, Libya, Botswana
Groupe I : Algeria, Zambia, Togo, Burundi
ADVERTISEMENT
Groupe J : Sénégal, Mozambique, Sudan, Ethiopie
Groupe K : Mali, Cape Verde, Rwanda, Liberia
Groupe L : Nigeria, Madagascar, Tanzania, Guinea-Bissau