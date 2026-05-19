The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced its nationwide screening of aspirants seeking to contest for elective positions on the party’s platform in the 2027 general elections. The exercise, which began on Tuesday, is being conducted simultaneously across the country, with senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly…...

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced its nationwide screening of aspirants seeking to contest for elective positions on the party’s platform in the 2027 general elections.

The exercise, which began on Tuesday, is being conducted simultaneously across the country, with senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly aspirants undergoing screening at designated centres.

Meanwhile, the screening of presidential and governorship aspirants is taking place at the national level in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, where top party officials are overseeing the process.

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Party sources described the exercise as a critical step in ensuring that only qualified and credible candidates emerge to represent the PDP in the forthcoming elections.

The PDP urged members, supporters and the general public to follow its official communication channels for updates as the screening progresses nationwide.