The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has constituted a 17-member screening committee for its presidential, governorship, senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants ahead of the party primaries. In a statement by the party’s National Secretary, Barrister Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, the committee is scheduled to be inaugurated at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday,…...

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has constituted a 17-member screening committee for its presidential, governorship, senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants ahead of the party primaries.

In a statement by the party’s National Secretary, Barrister Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, the committee is scheduled to be inaugurated at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

According to the statement, former two-term Governor of Ebonyi State and ex-Senator, Sam Egwu, will serve as chairman of the committee, while the party’s National Legal Adviser, Barrister Reuben Egwuaba, will act as secretary.

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The party said the committee comprises party leaders, professionals and members of the National Working Committee.

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Other members of the committee include Comrade Babatunde Ali as Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Buba Galadima, Hon. Mohammed Sani Takori, Mr. Daniel Onifade, Mr. Ikeddy Isiguzo, Mr. Wole Adedayo, Dr. Osusu Osusu, Chief Asukewe Ikoawaji, Prof. Udenta Udenta, Barrister Frederick E. Owotorufa, Hannatu Tanko, Mr. Dogo Shammar, Sir Henry Obaze, Mr. Clement Agiagie and Barrister Fatima Musa Abba.

The party said the committee would oversee the screening of aspirants seeking tickets for the presidency, governorship, Senate and House of Representatives positions under the platform of the NDC.