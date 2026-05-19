The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State says it is fully prepared to reclaim the Jigawa South-West Senatorial seat from the People’s Democratic Party in the 2027 general election, as the party concludes its senatorial primaries with all candidates emerging unopposed. The Chairman of the APC in Jigawa State,…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State says it is fully prepared to reclaim the Jigawa South-West Senatorial seat from the People’s Democratic Party in the 2027 general election, as the party concludes its senatorial primaries with all candidates emerging unopposed.

The Chairman of the APC in Jigawa State, Ahmad Garba, spoke shortly after the party’s senatorial primary election, where candidates for the three senatorial districts are affirmed without contest.

He says the party remains united under the leadership of Governor Umar Namadi and is confident of winning all elective positions in the state during the next general election.

According to him, the peaceful conduct of the exercise and the turnout of party members reflect growing confidence in the APC across Jigawa State.

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He adds that ongoing infrastructure projects, social welfare programmes and agricultural interventions by the state government are strengthening public support for the ruling party.

“The people of Jigawa have confidence in our party. The dividends of democracy they are enjoying will not allow them to vote for any other party,” Ahmad Garba says.

The APC also returns serving lawmakers for two senatorial districts.

Incumbent Senator Babangida Hussaini secures the party’s ticket for Jigawa North-West, while the sitting senator for Jigawa North-East also receives a return ticket ahead of the 2027 polls.

For the Jigawa South-West Senatorial District currently held by the PDP, Engineer Sani Garba emerges as the APC flag bearer.

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Political observers say the district is likely to become one of the major battlegrounds in Jigawa as parties begin early mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections.

Jigawa State has three senatorial districts and eleven federal constituencies, making it a key political state in North-West Nigeria.

The APC currently controls the state government and dominates the State House of Assembly, while the PDP holds only one senatorial seat in the state following the 2023 general election.

The latest development signals the beginning of intensified political alignments and campaigns as parties position themselves for a crucial 2027 electoral contest.